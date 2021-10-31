Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 48.2%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the September 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

AACG opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.40. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.