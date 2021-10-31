Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Declines By 52.6%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

