Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Decreases By 51.9%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CYTO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37. Altamira Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.60.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

