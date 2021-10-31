Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Expands By 150.0%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AGMJF stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

