Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 54.5%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

