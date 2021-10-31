Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ideagen (LON:IDEA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The firm has a market cap of £730.28 million and a PE ratio of 953.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

