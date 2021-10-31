SHIELD (XSH) Trading 19.9% Higher This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $185,657.16 and approximately $63.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,280.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.14 or 0.06954372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00312526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00962340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00089113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00448556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00267998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.77 or 0.00233523 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

