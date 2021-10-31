Shadows (DOWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.96 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Shadows has a market cap of $9.96 million and $456,350.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00231553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.