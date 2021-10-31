ServiceSource International (SREV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $84,411. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceSource International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of ServiceSource International worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.