ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Truist

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by Truist from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $703.33.

NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $650.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.42. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $698.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

