ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $703.33.

NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $698.43. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

