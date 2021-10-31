Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%.
SRG stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
