Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.03%.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

SRG stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.