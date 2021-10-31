Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.