Sentivate One Day Volume Reaches $763,261.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $26.38 million and approximately $763,261.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

