Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

Several research firms have commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 378,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

