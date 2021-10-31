Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

