Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 949,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. Sealed Air has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

