Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS.

SGEN stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.50.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.30.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

