Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $198.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $196.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Seagen stock opened at $176.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

