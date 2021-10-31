Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Seaboard by 1,047.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 47.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,850.02 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,870.02 and a one year high of $4,400.00. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

