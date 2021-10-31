SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

SCYX stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

