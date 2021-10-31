ScPrime Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $2,459.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,456,708 coins and its circulating supply is 38,773,097 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

