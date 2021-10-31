scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 609,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

