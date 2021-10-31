Scotiabank Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.67.

AP.UN stock opened at C$42.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.49. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

