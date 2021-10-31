SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 716,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,061. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.30.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.