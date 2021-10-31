Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.25

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.25 and last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 3232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.