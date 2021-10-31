Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,965 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Crane by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Crane by 6.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Crane by 8.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $106.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

