Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,966,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $318.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

