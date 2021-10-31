Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

NYSE IQV opened at $261.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

