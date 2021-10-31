Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,020 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Anterix worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.