Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 338.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $167.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

