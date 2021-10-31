Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 9,776 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,617 shares of company stock worth $7,527,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $358.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.75 and a 200 day moving average of $312.26. The company has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $213.64 and a 1-year high of $359.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

