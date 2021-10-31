Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SNY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 3,117,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

