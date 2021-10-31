Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SNY stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $50.43. 3,117,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,326. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

