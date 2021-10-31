Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.19.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

