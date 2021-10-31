Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

EPA SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

