Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €51.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

ETR:HFG opened at €70.00 ($82.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.93. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

