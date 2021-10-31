Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Salt Lake Potash stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Salt Lake Potash has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Salt Lake Potash
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.