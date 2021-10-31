Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. Safran has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

