Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €146.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.17 ($149.61).

Get Safran alerts:

EPA:SAF opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.73. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.