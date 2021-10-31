Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

