Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RHP stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

