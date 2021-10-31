Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RHP stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
