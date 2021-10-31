Rupert Sanderson Sells 17,680 Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46), for a total value of £60,288.80 ($78,767.70).

Rupert Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of Good Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £49,580 ($64,776.59).

Shares of GOOD opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.79. The stock has a market cap of £57.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.