Rune Hits Market Capitalization of $8.19 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Rune coin can now be bought for $424.32 or 0.00682101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $148,136.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00069675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,203.64 or 0.99994031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.26 or 0.06951357 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

