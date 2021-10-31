Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,281.67 or 0.99439859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.84 or 0.07035629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024123 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

