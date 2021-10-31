RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 138 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £350.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19. RPS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 49.05 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

