Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$136.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to C$136.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.29.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$120.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.12. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$41.07 and a 12-month high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

