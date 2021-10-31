Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,332 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McKesson were worth $93,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 66.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $207.88 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $210.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,993 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,962 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.