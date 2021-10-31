Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $96.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.