Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,230,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,870,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $86,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

